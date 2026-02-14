'Kya Jaahil Log Hai...': Rajinikanth's Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Pooja With Actor's Picture Dressed As Lord Shiva; Netizens Get Angry - Watch Video

Rajinikanth's Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Pooja With Actor's Picture Dressed As Lord Shiva | X (Twitter)

There's no doubt that Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry, and has a huge fan following. Now, a video has gone viral on social media, in which one of his fans, named Karthik, is seen performing Maha Shivratri pooja with a picture that has the superstar dressed as Lord Shiva. The fan has a temple built inside his house in honour of the superstar.

In the viral video, we can see that he pours milk and other ingredients on the picture while performing the pooja. Watch the video below...

Netizens Upset With Rajinikanth's Fan

Well, netizens are not happy with Rajinikanth's fan performing Maha Shivratri pooja like this. A netizen tweeted, "Omg. So much fools are there here. Even rajini will laugh seeing it (sic)."

Another netizen wrote, "Band karo bhai ye sab ,yese hi log dharma ka mazak udate hai ,upar se ye sab, idiots. Kya jahil log hai mahadev ka jagah koi nhi le sakta hai (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "This moron has same voting rights as anyone of us. That’s democratic for you (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rajinikanth's Fans Talks About Performing Maha Shivratri Pooja With The Actor's Picture

While talking to ANI, Karthik said, "This was the third consecutive year that Shivaratri pooja was being conducted. The image of Rajinikanth in Lord Shiva’s appearance from the film Uzhaippali was used for the rituals and adorned with a garland made of 500 vadais to honour the actor’s 50-year journey in cinema..."

We wonder what Rajinikanth has to say about his picture being used to perform Maha Shivratri pooja.

Rajinikanth Upcoming Movies

Rajinikanth currently has two films lined up, Jailer 2 and Thalaivar 173. The former is slated to release on June 12, 2026. Meanwhile, Thalaivar 173 will hit the big screens in 2027.