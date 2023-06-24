Bigg Boss OTT 2 24 June 2023 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Akanksha Puri, Manish Paul Makes Surprise Entry

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 24th June 2023 began with Cyrus Broacha showcasing his strength by weightlifting, while Akanksha Puri expressed her discomfort and ill feelings on camera. The housemates engaged in some light banter, with Jad Hadid urging Bigg Boss to remove Akanksha from jail,

Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar and Palak Puraswani playfully teased Bebika Dhurve for her unique exercise routine. Later, a heated argument erupted between Palak and Avinash Sachdeva when she questioned why he nominated her. The housemates intervened to calm the situation, and Falaq Naaz supported Avinash, stating that he had been clear about his stance from day one.

GOSSIPS & FLIRTING

As night fell, Bebika opened up to Manisha Rani about her observations regarding Abhishek Malhan's unhappiness. She expressed her frustration at the contestants' reluctance to acknowledge her skills in face-reading.

Jiya and Jad engaged in playful flirting, leading to some gossip between Manisha and Bebika. Bebika accused Jiya of being jealous and seeking attention from Jad due to her envy towards Akanksha.

In another corner of the house, Aaliya SiddiquI, Jiya, and others discussed their perception of Pooja Bhatt, considering her a dominant figure who wanted control over the contestants.

MANISH PAUL’S SURPRISE ENTRY

Back on the main stage, Salman Khan revealed that he had sent a special gift into the house in the form of Manisha Paul, the host of the popular series "Rafuchakkar." The housemates were thrilled to see him and eagerly awaited his task. Manisha instructed the contestants to assign titles to one another based on specific phrases. The resulting titles sparked laughter and some tensions among the housemates.

EMOTIONAL MOMENTS & REVEALING TITLES

The task continued as Falaq playfully named Cyrus "Kaamchori Mera Naam," highlighting his lack of enthusiasm for household chores. Jad chose Jiya for the title "I, Me, Myself," commending her for unapologetically being herself.

Aaliya assigned the title "Nautanki Mera Naam" to Bebika, who gladly accepted it despite Aaliya's negative comments.

Akanksha was given the title "Mein Jhooti! Mein Makkar!" by Manisha, who expressed disappointment in her drastic change of behaviour. Palak playfully dubbed herself "Thugna Mera Kaam Hai" and passed the title to Pooja, who gracefully accepted it.

Abhishek playfully named Cyrus and Pooja "Nakli Rani Sasta Raja" and bestowed upon himself the title "Mujhe Gand Pasand Hai" given by Bebika. Avinash humorously labelled Manisha as a "Full Idiot" and Pooja as "Footage Ki Deewani."

SUPPORT & UNITY AMID RISING TENSION

Amidst the task, Bebika expressed her disappointment to Manisha about missing the opportunity to recite a shayri in front of him. Falaq reassured Bebika, emphasizing their bond and the need to stay united despite the attempts of other housemates to sow discord. Encouragement and emotional support were exchanged, reinforcing their determination to stand strong together.

SALMAN'S REVELATION

Returning to the stage, Salman addressed the audience, highlighting the presence of some housemates who continued to play fake by being diplomatic. Salman engaged with the housemates, encouraging them to reveal the titles they had given and received. Abhishek explained his choice of giving the title "Nakli Rani" to Pooja, citing allegations of bias.

Palak admitted to calling Pooja biased, prompting Salman to remind her of the importance of giving her best effort. Salman bestowed additional titles upon the housemates, providing commentary and entertaining the Indian audience. He questioned Abhishek's lack of enthusiasm and reminded him of Manisha's advice to mend broken bonds.

CONFRONTATIONS

Salman criticized Akanksha for her attempts to manipulate the housemates against Bebika systematically. He also highlighted instances where Akanksha had created a false narrative about Bebika during their time in jail. Emotions ran high as Bebika finally found support, and Salman scolded Aaliya for discussing her personal life inside the Bigg Boss house.

Additionally, Palak faced criticism for her promotional claim about cleanliness and OCD, which did not reflect her actions during her six-day stay. Salman warned Palak and Akanksha about the consequences of misleading statements.

MANISH PAUL TALKS ABOUT CONTESTANTS BEFORE LEAVING

Manish joined Salman on stage, sharing intriguing insights about the housemates and playfully referring to Jad as the "con man" and Bebika as the "con woman" of the Bigg Boss house. He requested Salman to promote his series "Rafuchakkar" in his unique style. Salman bid the audience farewell, promising to reveal the elimination in the upcoming episode.

