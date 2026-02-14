 Murder 2 Actor Prashant Narayanan Calls Kartik Aaryan 'Most Terrible Actor': 'Have Seen People Laughing...'
Actor Kartik Aaryan has faced criticism from Prashant Narayanan, known for Murder 2, Mai, and Manjhi – The Mountain Man, who called him the 'most terrible actor.' Prashant said Kartik survives on luck and 'parents’ blessings.' He added, "There is a difference between laughing with somebody and laughing at somebody," claiming audiences mostly laugh at such actors.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Actor Kartik Aaryan has faced criticism from actor Prashant Narayanan, who starred in Murder 2, Mai, and Manjhi - The Mountain Man, after being called the 'most terrible actor.' Kartik has starred in several films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Luka Chuppi, Chandu Champion, and Shehzada, among others.

Prashant Narayanan Calls Kartik Aaryan 'Most Terrible Actor'

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Prashant said that Kartik is 'one of the most terrible actors' in the film industry. He further added that Aaryan is simply an extremely lucky person, stating that the actor is surviving because of his parents' blessings. Prashant also claimed that he finds Kartik to be extremely non-communicative and someone who is boosted by the people around him. However, he mentioned that he liked Kartik in his debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

'Have Seen People Laughing At Them'

Murder 2 Actor Prashant Narayanan Calls Kartik Aaryan 'Most Terrible Actor': 'Have Seen People Laughing...'
When asked why audiences appreciate actors like Kartik by watching their films and making them successful, Prashant said that he does not know how many people are truly appreciating them, but he has seen people laughing at them.

"So, if you can make people laugh, that is a good enough thing. There is a difference between when you are laughing with somebody and when you are laughing at somebody. The Indian audiences are mostly laughing at somebody," said Prashant.

Kartik Aaryan Work Front

Kartik was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya Panday, which was a box office disaster.

Next, Kartik has a yet-to-titled film, directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Sreeleela in the lead.

