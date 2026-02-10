Kartik Aaryan Shoots At East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar Metro Station For Karan Johar's Naagzilla; Fans Gather To Get Glimpse Of Actor - Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan Spotted At Delhi's Laxmi Nagar Metro | Instagram

After the disastrous response to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his next film Naagzilla, which is also produced by Karan Johar. A few days ago, the actor wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film, and there were reports that he will shoot the next schedule in Delhi. Well, the reports have turned out to be true, as on Monday, the actor was shooting at East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar metro station.

Fans gathered to get a glimpse of Kartik, and his videos have gone viral on social media. Even Kartik is seen waving at the fans in the videos. Watch the videos below...

In Naagzilla, Kartik will reportedly be seen as an Ichadhari Naag. Moviegoers are excited for the movie, as we have seen films with Naagins; this will be the first time we get to watch Ichadhari Naag on the big screens.

Naagzilla Release Date

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Naagzilla is slated to release on August 14, 2026. While there were reports that the film might get postponed, there's no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, the makers have also not yet revealed which actress will be seen as the female lead in the movie. But, according to reports, Laapataa Ladies fame Pratibha Ranta will be seen opposite Kartik in the movie.

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies

Apart from Naagzilla, Kartik has Anurag Basu's next, which stars Sreeleela as the female lead. While the official release date of the movie is not yet announced, it is reportedly slated to hit the big screens this year.

There are also reports of Kartik starring in a couple of more films, but none of them are officially announced.