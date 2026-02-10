 'Rekha Ko Apna Lijiye, Unko Akele Kyun Chhod Diya?': Rakhi Sawant Makes SHOCKING Statement, Asks Amitabh Bachchan To Leave Wife Jaya Bachchan
Actress Rakhi Sawant has sparked controversy by commenting on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s marriage, urging Big B to choose Rekha. Referring to their long-rumoured link-up, she remarked, “Amit ji, abhi aap Rekha ji ko apna lijiye. Aaj-kal do-do biwi ka bhi time chal raha hai.” Amitabh and Jaya married in 1973, while speculation around Rekha began in 1976.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha | Photo Via X

Rakhi Sawant once again stirred controversy with remarks on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's marriage, urging the actor to leave his wife for Rekha. Referring to the long-rumoured link-up that was never publicly acknowledged, she claimed she would 'choose Rekha' for Amitabh, praising the actress’s beauty and elegance. Speculation about Amitabh and Rekha’s alleged affair began in 1976 on the sets of Do Anjaane, when Big B was already married to Jaya.

Rakhi Sawant Asks Big B To Leave Jaya Bachchan For Rekha

On Filmygyan's podcast, Rakhi was heard saying, "Rekha ji ke kismat mein Amit ji the hi na, woh abhi tak Amit ji ka sindoor lagati hain. Amitabh ji ne Jaya ji ko kyun chuna, mujhe samajh nahi aa raha. Woh itna ladti hain. Rekha ji ko kyun nahi chuna? She is so beautiful, so elegant..."

Further, she questioned Amitabh, asking why he chose Jaya over Rekha.

'Botox Karwaiye, Face Thoda Lift Karwaiye': Rakhi To Jaya

Further, she stated that Jaya, despite being married to a wealthy husband like Amitabh, does not even wear good salwar suits. She added that Jaya should invite her to her birthday party, where Rakhi said she would gift the veteran actress a good salwar suit. Rakhi also asked Jaya to colour her hair, get botox done, and even undergo a facelift.

'Amit Ji, Abhi Aap Rekha Ji Ko Apna Lijiye'

Rakhi stated, "Amit ji, abhi aap Rekha ji ko apna lijiye. Aaj-kal do-do biwi ka bhi time chal raha hai. Dekhiye, ek hi zindagi hoti hai. Aapne hamari Rekha ji ko akele kyun chhod diya?"

'Amitabh Aur Rekha Raja-Rani Lagte Hain, Aur Jaya Unki Naukarani'

Rakhi continued urging Amitabh to leave his wife Jaya for Rekha and accept her, claiming that Amitabh and Rekha look like 'raja-rani,' while Jaya looks like their 'naukarani,' and firmly stating that she does not like Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot on June 3, 1973.

