 Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Prediction: Will Choi Mina-Sue End Up Alone? Here Are The Possible Endgame Couples
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSingle's Inferno Season 5 Finale Prediction: Will Choi Mina-Sue End Up Alone? Here Are The Possible Endgame Couples

Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Prediction: Will Choi Mina-Sue End Up Alone? Here Are The Possible Endgame Couples

With the Single's Inferno Season 5 finale dropping on February 10, fans are buzzing over who will end up with whom. While strong connections like Kim Go-eun & Jo I-geon and Kim Min-gee & Song Seung-il are taking the spotlight, Choi Mina-sue's divided attention has left viewers wondering if she might end up alone.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale |

The finale of Single's Inferno Season 5 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly wondering who will end up with whom on the hit dating show. The contestant generating the most buzz is Choi Mina-sue. Let’s take a closer look at the possible endgame couples in Single's Inferno Season 5.

Single's Inferno Season 5: Who Could Be The Endgame Couple?

Kim Go-eun & Jo I-geon

Kim Go-eun & Jo I-geon hit off ever since they met each for the first time. Therefore, the viewers believe they are the real endgame in the show.

FPJ Shorts
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Prediction: Will Choi Mina-Sue End Up Alone? Here Are The Possible Endgame Couples
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Prediction: Will Choi Mina-Sue End Up Alone? Here Are The Possible Endgame Couples
US: 16-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting At Rockville High School
US: 16-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting At Rockville High School
'Rekha Ko Apna Lijiye, Unko Akele Kyun Chhod Diya?': Rakhi Sawant Makes SHOCKING Statement, Asks Amitabh Bachchan To Leave Wife Jaya Bachchan
'Rekha Ko Apna Lijiye, Unko Akele Kyun Chhod Diya?': Rakhi Sawant Makes SHOCKING Statement, Asks Amitabh Bachchan To Leave Wife Jaya Bachchan
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5
UP BEd JEE Registration 2026: Application Begins At bujhansi.ac.in; Apply Till March 5

Kim Min-gee & Song Seung-il

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il also seem to have a strong connection. However, Min-gee doesn’t appreciate Mina-sue trying to strike up conversations with Seung-il. While Mina-sue still shows interest in him, Min-gee has very strong feelings for Seung-il. To add to this, Seung-il has been clear that his first choice is Min-gee. Fans will have to wait and see whether the two will end up together.

Lim Su-been & Park Hee-sun

Initially Su-been was attracted towards Mina-sue. But after a few episodes, he made it clear that he is all in for Hee-sun and not Mina-sue. Su-been & Hee-sun are expected to end up together and be the endgame couple.

Lee Joo-young & Kim Jae-jin

Jae-jin happened to be one of the most talked about contestant of the show. But, his attraction happens to be the most with Joo-young, therefore is expected to end up choosing one another in the end.

Will Choi Mina-sue End Up Alone?

Since Mina-sue seems to be torn between several men in the house, many fans speculate that she might end up alone on the show. We’ll have to wait for the finale episode to see who she ultimately chooses.

Single's Inferno Season 5

Single's Inferno Season 5 |

Single's Inferno Season 5 finale episodes (Episodes 11 & 12) is set to release on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 1.30 pm IST on Netflix.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Prediction: Will Choi Mina-Sue End Up Alone? Here Are The Possible...
Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Prediction: Will Choi Mina-Sue End Up Alone? Here Are The Possible...
'Rekha Ko Apna Lijiye, Unko Akele Kyun Chhod Diya?': Rakhi Sawant Makes SHOCKING Statement, Asks...
'Rekha Ko Apna Lijiye, Unko Akele Kyun Chhod Diya?': Rakhi Sawant Makes SHOCKING Statement, Asks...
'Moment For All Of Us To Stand Together': Sonu Sood Urges Filmmakers To Support Rajpal Yadav After...
'Moment For All Of Us To Stand Together': Sonu Sood Urges Filmmakers To Support Rajpal Yadav After...
'Bina Divorce Ke Shaadi...': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Fuels Wedding Rumours With Mystery...
'Bina Divorce Ke Shaadi...': Chandrika Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Fuels Wedding Rumours With Mystery...
'Main Shama Maangta Hu Meri Jo Newcomers Hai...': Govinda Reacts To Wife Sunita's Allegations Of Him...
'Main Shama Maangta Hu Meri Jo Newcomers Hai...': Govinda Reacts To Wife Sunita's Allegations Of Him...