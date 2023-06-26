Things You Must Know About Bigg Boss OTT 2's Aaliya Siddiqui

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui is currently appearing in Bigg boss OTT 2. Let's have a look at some lesser known facts you should know about her:
Aaliya Siddiqui was born on April 18, 1977, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Prior to her marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she was known as Anjali Kishor Pandey. After getting married, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Aaliya.
Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot on March 17, 2010, after a 10-year-long relationship. They have two children together.
In 2020, Aaliya filed for divorce from Nawazuddin, citing emotional and physical abuse.
The couple engaged in a legal battle over property division and child custody since then.
Recent reports suggest that Aaliya has found love again and she shared a photo with her rumored partner on Instagram.
Aaliya stated that her participation in the show was motivated by her divorce, as she aims to establish her own career and not depend on anyone financially.
Surprisingly, Aaliya mentioned that Nawazuddin himself encouraged her to participate in the show and expressed happiness for her decision.
