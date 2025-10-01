Sonam Kapoor Pregnant: Actress Expecting Second Child With Anand Ahuja 7 Years After Marriage, Official Announcement To Be Made Soon

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is reportedly expecting her second child with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after several years of dating, and soon after their marriage, the actress moved to London. In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, whom they named Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor pregnant: Report

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sonam is in her second trimester of pregnancy, a development that has filled both families with immense joy.

Sonam and Anand are also expected to officially announce second pregnancy soon.

Sonam is a hands-on mommy and she spends all the time with her child. The actress often shares pictures and videos with her son on social media.

Currently, Sonam and Anand are splitting their time between London, Delhi, and Mumbai, focusing on spending quality moments together as Sonam gradually returns to her work commitments.

In an earlier interview with Vogue, Sonam had spoken about her first pregnancy and embracing motherhood. The Saawariya actress said that the first three months were difficult and tough for her. Further speaking about pregnancy, Sonam said, "Nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is."

The actress had also stated that the reason behind motherhood is to become better versions of oneself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in Blind (2023), a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Since then, she has stayed away from acting. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, among others. It premiered on Jio Cinema.