Sonam Kapoor Steals The Show At London Fashion Week In Exquisite AK|OK Ensemble

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 23, 2025
Bollywood's couture queen Sonam Kapoor knows how to make an entrance, and she proved it once again at London Fashion Week 2025
Attending Indian ace designer Anamika Khanna’s much-awaited AK|OK Spring 2026 showcase, the actress brought her signature mix of drama and sophistication
Expressing her support to Anamika, the actress wrote on her Instagram “To my favourite @anamikakhanna.in you will always be incomparable and brilliant beyond measure. What a brilliant show in london! Love you!”
On the designer’s debut night, Sonam grabbed eyeballs in a custom AK|OK outfit, blending sleek cuts with modern Indian artistry
She paired the outfit with oxidised statement jewellery, including dramatic drop earrings and a bold cocktail ring, keeping the vibe chic yet rooted
A polished metallic clutch and a bold brooch tied the whole look together, adding just the right hint of sparkle without overpowering her outfit
Her beauty look was equally stunning with a flawless base, peachy blush, kohled eyes, and nude lips, while hair left open for a natural flair
Thanks For Reading!