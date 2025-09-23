 THIS Is Falguni Pathak's Secret Behind Energetic Garba Show: What To Expect At Her Navratri Utsav Celebration In BKC?
THIS Is Falguni Pathak's Secret Behind Energetic Garba Show: What To Expect At Her Navratri Utsav Celebration In BKC?

While many credit her stamina and iconic voice, Falguni Pathak believes her true energy comes directly from the crowd.

Aanchal Chaudhary
Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Navratri in Mumbai is incomplete without the infectious beats of Falguni Pathak. Fondly known as the Garba Queen, she has been the heartbeat of dandiya nights for decades, pulling in fans who crave her high-energy performances. This year, she’s back with Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre (BKC), showcasing her powerclass performance in full swing.

What's Falguni's secret to iconic Garba shows?

While many credit her stamina and iconic voice, Falguni believes her true energy comes directly from the crowd. In a recent chat with Raj Shamani, she said, “Humako aisa hai ki samne VIP ka jo hai na, jo baricade vagairah voh nahi hona chahiye. Apni jo normal, jo regular audience hai, wo samne bas chahiye, bas. Tumko jo VIP area banana hai, left side banao, right side banao, kahi bhi banao, roz ki audience mere samne chahiye bas.”

Explaining why, she added, “Are usme hi toh maja hai na, unka jo josh hai, jo ek gaane mein unka reactions hai na, matlab woh maja hai na dekhne mein. VIP khelne wala aap rakho lekin side mein rakhiye."

article-image

It's this direct connection with her fans, their unfiltered enthusiasm and electrifying reactions, that fuels her iconic Garba shows.

Inside her Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 at BKC

The Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 kicked off yesterday, September 22, and will run until October 1. Starting every night at 8 p.m., Falguni and her troupe are setting the stage ablaze for nearly six hours with Gujarati and Hindi hits.

The event promises a larger-than-life experience with a fully air-conditioned indoor venue, plush decor, dazzling lights, and beats that’ll keep you grooving until dawn. Whether you’re a Garba pro or just there to soak in the energy, BKC is set to be the city’s most vibrant Navratri hotspot.

article-image

Ticket details

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, starting at Rs 1,799. For groups, a six-person ticket reportedly comes at around Rs 10,000, perfect for friends planning to dance the night away together.

Booking link: Click Here

So, lace up your dancing shoes and get ready—because when Falguni sings, Mumbai dances.

