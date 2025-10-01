Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Engagement: Ceremony To Begin With Puja On October 2 In Mumbai, Close Friends & Family To Attend

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, social media influencer Anshula Kapoor, will get engaged to her longtime boyfriend, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, on the special occasion of Dussehra on October 2. Reportedly, the intimate ceremony will take place in Mumbai.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the ceremony will begin on Thursday with a special puja. The couple wants to keep things low-key and only close friends and family members, including Anshula's father Boney Kapoor, Arjun, and her sisters, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, will be in attendance.

Reportedly, Anshula and Rohan will tie the knot in December 2025. However, the family has not reacted to the reports yet.

In July 2025, Rohan proposed to Anshula and the latter had shared dreamy photos on Instagram with a heartfelt note.

In the pictures, Rohan can be seen having gone down on his knees to propose Anshula at Central Park in New York. "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 am. We spoke until 6 am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 am India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home," Anshula wrote along with the photos.

"I'm engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES! (sic)," she concluded.

Anshula often shared adorable photos and videos with Rohan on Instagram.

Anshula is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Born in 1990, she is Arjun's younger sister, and the apple of his eyes.

Anshula recently made her screen debut with the reality game show, The Traitors, but she was evicted from the show halfway through the show.