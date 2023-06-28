Bigg Boss OTT 2 June 27 Highlights: Housemates Turn Against Aaliya Siddiqui After Ration Task

The 10th day in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house began with housemates waking up to a trendy tune and dancing in garden area.

Bigg Boss Announces Ration Task

While housemates are worried about the low stock of food items, BB asks them to gather in the garden area for ration task.

Bigg Boss creates 2 teams:

Team Black - Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev

Team White - Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar

Both teams act as two competitive toy factories with an aim to make maximum sock puppet toys in a specific time frame. The team making the most accurate toys will win the premium ration, while others will only collect basic groceries.

On the other hand, the team that loses will have to do all the household chores alone, while the winning team will be at rest.

Pooja Bhatt & Aaliya Siddiqui are assigned the position of quality managers for Team A & B respectively. As per rules, 2 people can collect the required items and only 2 can work at the workstation from each team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Task Begins

As the task begins, Team Black successfully manages to grab more items. Manisha asks Falaq to switch positions with her, who is working on puppet toys along with Bebika, stating that she has ideas to make toys look more pretty.

However, Abhishek from Team White opposes & restricts them from switching.

Pooja rejects 5/10 toys from Team White stating the reasons. Aaliya, on the other hand, rejects 8/10 toys from Team Black, saying they all are similar. Housemates criticise Aaliya and say that her actions showed her 'true nature'.

Aaliya Is A Cheater?

In the second round, Aaliya acts unfair and rejects some of the toys which leads to arguments between the teams.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Team White Wins The Ration Task

Amid their argument, BB asks housemates to reveal the no. of toys made by respective teams. Team Black has 7 toys.

However, Team White has 10, and therefore, they are declared as winning teams, getting premium ration and freedom from house chores.

Fight Brews Between The Contestants

After the task ends, housemates show their anger towards Aaliya for her biased behaviour. Everyone from Team Black is called in the living room to distribute household chores.

Amid this, Bebika and Jiya get into a heated argument and Pooja intervenes to calm them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Manisha Flirts With Jad

Manisha takes an opportunity to get close to Jad at night and says nothing can separate them. Jad, who sits with Falaq and Avinash says he was secretly helping them, which makes two of them laugh.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 June 27 Episode ended with Manisha joking about how her Nani used to react to her new BFs, and Jiya-Akanksha getting their hands on Greek yoghurt, coffee, and many other items included in their premium ration