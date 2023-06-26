Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve Praises BB16 Winner MC Stan, Says 'Will Try To Be Real Like Him'

Actress Bebika Dhurve, who is best known for her show Bhagya Lakshmi, is currently seen in Salman Khan’s digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive interview before she entered the house.

Bebika felt 'happy and excited' to be a part of the show. She is also confident about lifting the trophy this season. “There are all mixed feelings, and the kind of experience that I am going to witness in the Bigg Boss house may not be seen anywhere else in my life, so I am looking forward to living it to the fullest and enjoying each phase of it. I want to be my real self and a mystery who wins the show with people's hearts,” she explains.

She adds, “I also want to become a family favourite contestant whom each age category would love to watch in the show. I am going with a positive attitude, a strong heart, and a resilient mindset. Also, I am the winner! I don’t survive, I conquer. I will enjoy and live each moment in the house to the fullest and will give my best to become the most deserving contestant to win the trophy.”

Opening up about host Salman, she gushes, “Salman Khan sir has been my childhood crush and I am awestruck already. I will take his every advice seriously to keep myself moving ahead in the game. Not only am I the biggest fan of Salman sir, but my whole family looks up to him. So this is a kind of dream come true moment for me and my family.”

Bebika reveals why she said yes to the show at this point in her career. “It’s a major stepping stone, and you never know that it might come up as a massive push in my career. If not now then when? So I took up this show the moment I was offered, and I will do my best in the show with each passing day,” she states.

Bebika is all praise for Bigg Boss 16 winner, rapper MC Stan. “I followed the last season of Bigg Boss and MC Stan has been my favourite contestant to date because of the way he played the game. He was not fake even for a moment. He proudly represented the place where he belongs, which is truly amazing. Just like him, I will also try to be real inside the house,” she avers.

The actress has no game plan or any strategies in mind before entering the show. “I know there will be differences of opinion as the other contestants will also have different thoughts. In such situations, I will use the language of love and wisdom first. But if that doesn’t work, I’m ready for a fight. Most of the time, I avoid it but I won't tolerate it if someone takes me for granted or keeps on bullying me for no reason,” she concludes.

