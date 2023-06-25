Bigg Boss OTT 2 25 June 2023 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Palak Purswani Gets Evicted

Bigg Boss OTT 2 25 June 2023 Episode begins with Salman Khan telling the audience that conversation was halted temporarily and it has been restored now. He continues talking to contestants.

AVINASH'S GK TEST

Salman Khan praises Avinash Sachdeva for his impressive general knowledge. He jokingly called Avinash a great teacher and questioned Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naaz, who supposedly were his students. Jiya and Falaq denied being good students, which led Salman to reveal how Avinash's conversations could be monotonous.

Salman then probed Avinash and Palak Puraswani about their relationship, as both claimed that their chapter had ended. Salman sarcastically remarked that Avinash would have no one to talk to if Jiya left and advised Falaq to maintain her authority as captain. To everyone's surprise, Palak's journey in the Bigg Boss house came to an end, leading to a mix of emotions among the contestants.

BEBIKA'S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS

Salman Khan announced that it was Bebika Dhurve's birthday the following day and decided to celebrate it in advance. A cake was brought in, but before Bebika could cut it, Salman intervened.

He suggested that Bebika feed the cake to all the contestants while highlighting the bad traits they should change. Salman also informed Bebika that it was her last day, urging her to come out of the house. The housemates hesitated to accept Bebika's elimination, which prompted Salman to call them insensitive. The birthday celebration took an unexpected turn, leaving the contestants in a state of disbelief.

KRUSHNA ABHISHEK'S HILLARIOUS VISIT

Salman Khan welcomed comedian Krushna Abhishek, who made a surprise appearance disguised as a woman. The lighthearted banter between Salman and Krushna brought laughter to the house. Krushna playfully taunted the contestants with his witty comments and flirtatious remarks. He gifted Cyrus Broacha personalized pyjamas, amusing everyone with his sense of humour. As Krushna bid farewell and left the house, the atmosphere lightened up, but the drama was far from over.

CONTROVERSIAL CANCEL CULTURE

Salman Khan initiated a discussion on "cancel culture" with Abhishek Malhan. Explaining the concept, Abhishek revealed that it referred to fans boycotting an artist for various reasons. Building on this, Salman asked the housemates to name an OTTian they would like to "cancel" and spray foam on their faces. Akanksha, Palak, Aaliya, Jiya, and Abhi chose to foam Bebika, while Manisha Rani opted for Akanksha. Falaq and Pooja also expressed their dissatisfaction with Abhi's behavior. Jad and Avinash surprisingly boycotted Akanksha, suggesting that she should have shown more maturity during her time in jail. This exercise left the housemates wondering about the elimination of Jiya, Avinash, Bebika, and Jiya.

SHOCKING ELIMINATION & POST EVICTION DRAMA

Salman Khan finally revealed the fate of the nominated contestants. One by one, he announced that Bebika,