 Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Critically Injured In Himachal Pradesh’s Solan Road Accident
PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda | Instagram

Shimla: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla riding his motorcycle on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Baddi area when he lost control of the motorcycle. He was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, where his condition is said to be critical, they said.

As the news of the accident spread, Punjabi singers Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal visited the hospital to check on his health.

Ludhiana-born Jawanda rose to fame with his hit song 'Kali Jawande Di.' He has also acted in several Punjabi movies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

