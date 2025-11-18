'Gujarat Lion Toh World Famous Hai': Kangana Ranaut Visits Gir National Park With Nephew Prithvi

By: Murtuza Iqbal | November 18, 2025
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share some pictures from her vacation at Gir National Park in Gujarat.
The actress was accompanied by her nephew, Prithvi.
Kangana captioned the post as, "Gujrat is so wholesome. Speechless at its beauty, culture and authenticity (sic)."
She further wrote, "Today in Gir national park and sanctuary with my little friend Prithvi , who is my favourite travel buddy now (sic)."
"We are very thrilled to get sightings of various species aur vaise bhi Gujrat Lion toh world famous hai (sic)," she concluded.
Kangana's fans are quite happy to see her enjoying a vacation.
A fan commented, "Lions watching lions (sic)."
One more fan wrote, "A truly beautiful bonding moment with your little travel buddy, Prithvi, amid the incredible wildlife of Gir! Enjoy those spectacular lion sightings. Kangana Ranaut, this looks like a perfect and wholesome trip! (sic)."
