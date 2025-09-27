'Satyamev Jayate': Sameer Wankhede Reacts To Defamation Suit Against Aryan Khan’s Series ‘Bads Of Bollywood’ - VIDEO

Sameer Wankhede Reacts To Defamation Suit Against Aryan Khan’s Series ‘Bads Of Bollywood’ | PTI | X

Mumbai, September 27: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer and current IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has broken his silence after filing a ₹2 crore defamation case against Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. over the Netflix series The Bads of Bollywood.

Speaking on the matter, Wankhede told PTI, "I don’t want to comment on this. I will just say one thing — Satyamev Jayate (Truth alone triumphs)." Samajwadi Party leader and Mankhurd Shivajinagar MLA Abu Asim Azmi is also seen in the background while Sameer Wankhede is speaking to the media.

He also said, "In our Mumbai area, the issues of drug consumption, and especially in Northern Mumbai or Eastern Mumbai, we need to create awareness among the public about what types of drugs exist. What are the legal provisions for that? A camp was organised here to talk to parents, and I'm very happy that I came here and talked to the children, mothers, religious leaders, and tried to explain to them the legal provisions to the best of my ability."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why the Case Was Filed

The controversy began after the recently released web series 'The Bads of Bollywood' featured a character that social media users pointed out strongly resembled Sameer Wankhede. The officer had earlier arrested Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case back in 2021, which created a nationwide media storm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Calling the portrayal “false, malicious, and defamatory”, Wankhede said the series spreads a misleading image of anti-drug enforcement agencies and could damage public trust in law enforcement.

₹2 Crore Damages & Donation

Wankhede has demanded ₹2 crore in damages in the defamation case. Interestingly, he has pledged that the amount will be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital to support the treatment of cancer patients.

What the Series Shows

In one episode, a character dressed in a white shirt and dark trousers, with short hair similar to Wankhede’s appearance, steps out of a jeep at a party and declares a “war against drugs.” The officer then targets Bollywood personalities, even arresting someone who was only drinking and not involved in drugs.

The episode also depicts the officer making an obscene gesture, raising the middle finger, right after reciting “Satyamev Jayate.” Wankhede’s legal notice calls this a serious violation of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which can attract criminal penalties.

Legal Battle Ahead

Wankhede’s statement further highlighted that the case between him and Aryan Khan is still pending before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai, making the timing of the series “deliberately prejudicial.”

With the case now in court, all eyes are on the legal battle between the former NCB officer and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan over the controversial web series.