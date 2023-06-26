Bigg Boss OTT 2 26 June 2023 LIVE Updates: Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui Nominated

Jiya Overwhelmed With Emotions

After the task ends, Jiya finds herself hyperventilating, unable to cope with the pressure. Akanksha steps in as a supportive friend, helping Jiya calm down by encouraging deep breaths.

Meanwhile, Bebika takes it upon herself to inform Avinash about Jiya's distress, citing that Jiya felt hurt as he nominated her. Bebika suggests Avinash to talk to Jiya, but he bluntly refuses, stating he didn’t do anything wrong.