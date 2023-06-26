 Bigg Boss OTT 2 26 June 2023 LIVE Updates: Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui Nominated
Bigg Boss OTT 2 26 June 2023 LIVE Updates: Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui Nominated
Live Updates

Bigg Boss OTT 2 26 June 2023 LIVE Updates: Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui Nominated

Suryaprakash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
26 June 2023 10:22 PM IST

Misunderstandings and Speculations Among the Housemates

As Akanksha, Jad, Aaliya, Bebika, and Manisha gather outside the washroom, Avinash, Cyrus, Falaq, and Pooja speculate that Jiya might be faking her distress, assuming she now realizes that Avinash called her out. Amidst the confusion, Jiya expressed she wants to stay alone for some time and everyone left from there.

26 June 2023 10:22 PM IST

Jiya Overwhelmed With Emotions

After the task ends, Jiya finds herself hyperventilating, unable to cope with the pressure. Akanksha steps in as a supportive friend, helping Jiya calm down by encouraging deep breaths.

Meanwhile, Bebika takes it upon herself to inform Avinash about Jiya's distress, citing that Jiya felt hurt as he nominated her. Bebika suggests Avinash to talk to Jiya, but he bluntly refuses, stating he didn’t do anything wrong.

26 June 2023 10:22 PM IST

Bigg Boss declared that Jiya Shankar & Aaliya Siddiqui were the nominated contestants for the upcoming elimination round

26 June 2023 10:22 PM IST

Akanksha Puri, Pooja Bhatt, and Others Also Escape Nominations

Only Bebika voted for Akanksha Puri, while Avinash, Jiya, and Aaliya received votes against them. Pooja received a solitary vote from Aaliya, while Jad and Manisha managed to escape nominations as no one voted against them.

26 June 2023 10:22 PM IST

Cyrus & Abhishek Are Safe Too

Cyrus's name came up for nomination, but despite Abhishek and Aaliya pressing their buttons, he remained safe. However, when it was Abhishek's turn, both Bebika and Cyrus cast their votes against him, so he was safe as they were just two.

26 June 2023 10:22 PM IST

Aaliya Siddiqui and Jiya Shankar Nominated

Aaliya Siddiqui found herself nominated as Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdeva, Falaq Naaz, and Bebika voted in favor of her nomination. Jiya, on the other hand, received nominations from Bebika, Manisha Rani, and Avinash.

26 June 2023 10:22 PM IST

Bebika Dhurve Escapes Nomination

When Bebika Dhurve's name was announced, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan promptly pressed their buttons to nominate her. However, since no third person nominated Bebika, she managed to evade the nomination process, leaving both her and Manisha Rani delighted.

26 June 2023 10:22 PM IST

Falaq Naaz Safe From Nominations

Bigg Boss clarified that Falaq, as the captain, had immunity and could not be nominated.

26 June 2023 10:22 PM IST

The Circle of Truth Task

As the housemates gather around the rows. Bigg Boss introduced the task, instructing the contestants to stand in their designated places and use the buttons to vote for the nominated housemates.

26 June 2023 10:22 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 26 June 2023 Episode begins with BB calling the housemates in the activity area.

