Bigg Boss OTT 2 26 June 2023 LIVE Updates: Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui Nominated

Misunderstandings and Speculations Among the Housemates
As Akanksha, Jad, Aaliya, Bebika, and Manisha gather outside the washroom, Avinash, Cyrus, Falaq, and Pooja speculate that Jiya might be faking her distress, assuming she now realizes that Avinash called her out. Amidst the confusion, Jiya expressed she wants to stay alone for some time and everyone left from there.
Jiya Overwhelmed With Emotions
After the task ends, Jiya finds herself hyperventilating, unable to cope with the pressure. Akanksha steps in as a supportive friend, helping Jiya calm down by encouraging deep breaths.
Meanwhile, Bebika takes it upon herself to inform Avinash about Jiya's distress, citing that Jiya felt hurt as he nominated her. Bebika suggests Avinash to talk to Jiya, but he bluntly refuses, stating he didn’t do anything wrong.
Bigg Boss declared that Jiya Shankar & Aaliya Siddiqui were the nominated contestants for the upcoming elimination round
Akanksha Puri, Pooja Bhatt, and Others Also Escape Nominations
Only Bebika voted for Akanksha Puri, while Avinash, Jiya, and Aaliya received votes against them. Pooja received a solitary vote from Aaliya, while Jad and Manisha managed to escape nominations as no one voted against them.
Cyrus & Abhishek Are Safe Too
Cyrus's name came up for nomination, but despite Abhishek and Aaliya pressing their buttons, he remained safe. However, when it was Abhishek's turn, both Bebika and Cyrus cast their votes against him, so he was safe as they were just two.
Aaliya Siddiqui and Jiya Shankar Nominated
Aaliya Siddiqui found herself nominated as Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdeva, Falaq Naaz, and Bebika voted in favor of her nomination. Jiya, on the other hand, received nominations from Bebika, Manisha Rani, and Avinash.
Bebika Dhurve Escapes Nomination
When Bebika Dhurve's name was announced, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan promptly pressed their buttons to nominate her. However, since no third person nominated Bebika, she managed to evade the nomination process, leaving both her and Manisha Rani delighted.
Falaq Naaz Safe From Nominations
Bigg Boss clarified that Falaq, as the captain, had immunity and could not be nominated.
The Circle of Truth Task
As the housemates gather around the rows. Bigg Boss introduced the task, instructing the contestants to stand in their designated places and use the buttons to vote for the nominated housemates.
Bigg Boss OTT 26 June 2023 Episode begins with BB calling the housemates in the activity area.
