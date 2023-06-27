Bigg Boss OTT 2 June 27 LIVE Update: Aaliya Siddiqui Gets Evicted

Bigg Boss OTT 2 June 27 (Day 10) starts with housemates waking up to a trendy tune and dancing in garden area.

Bigg Boss Anoounces Ration Task

While housemates are are worried about the low stock of food items, BB asks them to gather in the garden area for ration task.

Team A vs Team B

Bigg Boss creates 2 teams:

- Team Black (Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev)

- Team White (Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar)

Both the teams act as two competitive toy factories with an aim to make maximum toys in specific time frame. The team making the most accurate toys will win the premium ration, while others will only collect basic groceries.

On the other hand, the team that loses will have to do all the household chores alone, while the winning team will be at rest.