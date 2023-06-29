Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abdu Rozik To Enter Salman Khan's Show As FIRST Wildcard Contestant

Abdu Rozik | Instagram

Tajikistan singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik is all set to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wildcard entrant. The singer rose to fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss 16.

Abdu said he is excited to entertain the audience once again. "BB OTT 2 has been trending for all the right reasons and I can't wait to meet everyone including my favourite bhaijaan. To swagat nahi karoge humara?" he said.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT started streaming on JioCinema from June 17. The contestants who are locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

So far, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani and Puneet Sharma have been evicted from the game.

Talking about Abdu, the singer was loved by the audience in Bigg Boss 16. He won the hearts of his fans with his adorable antics during the show. His friendship with Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare had also become one of the talking points of the latest season

On the wok front, Abdu is also gearing up to make his acting debut with a TV show titled Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. It also features Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy.