Bigg Boss OTT 2 June 28 Highlights: Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan Get Nominated

Bigg Boss OTT 2 28 June 2023 (Day 11) kicks off with an invigorating song that wakes up all the housemates and they dance in the garden area, setting the mood for the day.

Morning Breakfast And Conflicts

However, Bebika Dhurve doesn't take this comment kindly. She engages in a heated argument with Aaliya Siddiqui, accusing her of being an unfair manager.

Adding fuel to the fire, Pooja Bhatt supports Bebika's stance and criticizes Aaliya for her alleged two-faced behaviour. At this moment, Bigg Boss interrupts the brewing tension by summoning all the housemates to the living area, hinting at something special in store for them.

Pooja Bhatt Adding Fuel To Fire?

Mid-Week Elimination

While housemates anxiously await Bigg Boss's announcement. The news of mid-week elimination sends shockwaves through the house, leaving everyone pondering who will be the unlucky contestant to bid farewell.

Bigg Boss clarifies that the decision lies in the hands of both the Janta (audience) and the housemates themselves.

He instructs them to deliberate and reach a consensus on whether Aaliya or Jiya Shankar should be eliminated. The responsibility weighs heavily on their shoulders as they engage in intense discussions to determine the outcome.

Aaliya Siddiqui Gets Evicted

Pooja takes a firm stance, expressing her desire to see Aaliya leave the house. Rallying behind her, the remaining members of team black join in and align their votes against Aaliya.

Consequently, based on the majority of votes, Aaliya's fate is sealed, leaving the housemates anxiously awaiting Janta's decision.

Aaliya breaks down saying she isn't weak. Bigg Boss finally reveals the final outcome confirming her eviction. Contestants bid farewell to her and she leaves.

Non-Elites Targeted, According To Abhi

While talking with Akanksha and Jiya, Abhi informs them that the non-elite contestants are being singled out in the house. He shares his concern that they might be the next ones to face nomination. Jiya suggests that the others should use their intelligence and not nominate Abhi first.

Opinions And Diplomacy Discussed

Akanksha and Abhi engage in a conversation about Pooja, discussing how she imposes her opinions on others. Jiya agrees with their observation.

Meanwhile, Manisha playfully teases Jad and Falaq Naaz, but Bebika makes a comment that upsets Manisha.

Bebika accuses Manisha of being diplomatic and declares that she is starting a game, which further infuriates Manisha.

In response, Manisha ends their friendship and states that she cannot cook with Bebika in the kitchen. Manisha begins making rotis while crying, and Pooja advises Bebika to stay silent. Bebika leaves the area, accompanied by Cyrus Broacha and Pooja.

Conflict Between Manisha & Bebika Escalates

Falaq informs Bebika that her comments have hurt Manisha, but Bebika argues that she has had enough of Manisha's diplomacy.

Suddenly, the sirens blare, and the message "rule break" appears on the screen, leaving the housemates confused.

Bigg Boss instructs Avinash Sachdev to read the rules aloud and asks the contestants to identify the rule-breakers.

Abhi and Jiya accept their mistake of discussing nominations, but Akanksha continues to act unaware. As a consequence, Bigg Boss directly nominates Abhishek, Jiya, and Akanksha for eviction this week.

Abhi, Jiya & Akanksha Justify Their Conversation

The three nominated housemates try to justify their discussion, but the others refuse to listen to their excuses.

Abhi and Jiya take Akanksha aside and advise her to admit her mistake. Later, Bigg Boss summons Abhi to the talk room and asks him to express his feelings.

Abhi admits feeling foolish for being nominated over such a trivial matter and regrets believing in the possibility of genuine friendships in the house. After leaving the talk room, Abhi notices Pooja giving him a disdainful look and remarks that she doesn't need to do much since he has already been punished for his mistake.

Heated Argument & Apologies

Pooja's comment sparks a heated argument between Abhi and Pooja, with Bebika and Falaq joining in by insulting Abhi, questioning his upbringing.

Jiya later approaches Pooja to apologize without offering any justifications. Pooja, however, giver an earful to her, advising to focus on becoming a good person before anything else.

Jad Hadid: The Peace-Maker

At night, Abhi talks to Manisha & vents his frustration staing everyone want to be in good books of Pooja Bhatt.

While housemates think Jiya-Abhi-Akanksha were planning their elimination for a long time, Jad Hadid informs them that they were talking about it only since 2-3 days. Jad then talks to Manisha and and asks her to sort out her differences with Bebika.

End of Bebika and Manisha's friendship?

Influenced by Jad's words, Manisha tries talking to Bebika in garden area, but the latter says that people are friends with her looking at her huge fanbase.

Manisha gets hurt and leaves the place saying their bond won't be the same. She sits with Jiya & Abhi who console her and tells them that Bebika isn't any good as friend.