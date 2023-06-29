Bigg Boss OTT 2 June 29 LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss OTT 2, 29 June 2023 (Day 12) episode kickstarts with Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, and Pooja Bhatt discussing negative comments made by Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, and Jiya Shankar about them.

Housemates regret their mistakes of discussing eliminations, knowing it could lead to punishment.

Dance & Distrust

Music plays and the housemates enjoy a dance session, but Manisha Rani catches attention as she dances with Akanksha and Jiya, while Pooja, Bebika, and others observe from a distance.

Avinash Sachdev asks Bebika if she can rekindle her friendship with Manisha, to which Bebika reveals her doubts about it being possible.

Manisha’s Attempts To Resolve Conflicts

Manisha, while preparing breakfast, discusses Bebika's temper with Jad Hadid and Cyrus. They express concerns about the difficulties of being friends with her.

Manisha confides in Falaq and Pooja about her efforts to reconcile with Bebika, but Bebika only talks about other contestants, leading Manisha to believe that Bebika doesn't care for her.

Manisha also mentions her unsuccessful attempts to communicate with Bebika.

Team Restructuring

Manisha approaches Abhi and informs him that Avinash Sachdeva has been talking bad things about him to Pooja and others. Jiya resolves her issues with Avinash, while Manisha and Abhi discuss Jiya's lack of self-respect.

Bigg Boss calls the housemates to the living area and announces that the teams remain the same, with Team Black (Pooja, Avinash, Cyrus, Manisha, Bebika, Falaq) and Team White (Jiya, Abhishek, Akanksha, Jad).

However, Team Black must eliminate two members, and Team White must choose one member.

Team Shuffling & Confrontations

Team Black selects Bebika and Manisha for removal, while Team White chooses Manisha. Manisha joins Team White, and Bebika returns to Team Black.

Cyrus tries to facilitate a conversation between Manisha and Bebika, but it escalates into an argument when Bebika refuses to acknowledgeshe hurted Manisha. As Bebika walks out, Manisha follows her.

Bebika’s Emotional Outburst

Pooja, Falaq, and Avi attempt to calm Bebika down, who claims that Manisha hit her but refrains from retaliating due to Manisha's gender and childish behaviour.

Meanwhile, Manisha confides in Abhi, expressing her belief that Falaq is the real troublemaker in the Bigg Boss House. Later, Manisha flirts with Jad, assuring him of her availability whenever he calls, but clarifying that she won't engage in any PDA.