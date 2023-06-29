Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri's Steamy Kissing Video Amid Task Goes Viral

Things got really steamy in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri broke into a hot French kiss as a part of a dare in the team challenge. Yes, you read that right!

Jad and Akanksha have been engaged in flirtatious behaviour ever since the digital reality show began. Now, the contestants embraced into a steamy kiss as a part of the challenge given by Avinash Sachdev.

Also, when Jad was locked up inside the house jail, he had expressed his feelings for Akanksha and told her how she was the female version of him and that she made his journey enjoyable.

A few days back, several pictures and videos of Jad and Akanksha went viral on social media platforms in which the former was seen forcibly touching the latter. In the visuals, Akanksha looked uncomfortable.

She clearly told him, "Don't do that." He asked, "Why?" Akanksha then said, "Dunno. I don't like touches so much."

However, looks like Akanksha is still not too upset with him. On Friday night's episode, Jad told Akanksha that he hopes for more than just friendship with her. She, however, told him that she doesn't wish to get into a relationship with anyone at all.

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT started streaming on JioCinema from June 17. The contestants who are locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

So far, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani and Puneet Sharma have been evicted from the game.