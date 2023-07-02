Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Pulls Down Pant, Flashes Butt At Bebika Dhurve During Heated Argument

It has only been a couple of weeks since the much-awaited reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' began streaming online, and it has already managed to court controversies and grab eyeballs. However, a recent incident between contestants Jad Hadid and Bebika Dhurve sent shockwaves among fans after the former was seen flashing his butt at the latter.

Jad has been in the eye of the storm of late, first, due to his sensational liplock with Akanksha Puri over a dare, and now, because of his act with Bebika.

The Lebanese model has already earned the reputation of a flirt inside the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house, and during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday, he was blasted by host Salman Khan for his acts.

Jad Hadid flashes butt at Bebika Dhurve

It all began when Jad and Jiya Shankar asked the members with the kitchen duty to clear out the food from the utensils so that they can wash them.

This led to an argument between Falaq Naaz, Jad and Jiya, and that is when Bebika entered the scene, and Jad stated, "Let's discuss once this woman is not here".

This did not go down well with Bebika who asked him what did he mean by "this woman" and accused him of insulting her, and it was then that in a fit of rage, Jad pulled down his pant and flashed his butt at Bebika, saying, "Talk to my a**".

He also called Bebika an "embarrassment" to her family, and this led to a dramatic showdown between the two, so much so that, Bebika was seen packing her bags and camping near the exit door, requesting Bigg Boss to let her leave the house.

Housemates, Salman Khan school Jad

Later, other housemates, including Pooja Bhatt, Jiya, Abdu Rozik, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan, among others were seen reprimanding Jad for his act.

They asked him to apologise to Bebika and stated that even though he did not mean to insult her, it was wrong considering the fact that he was in India and it was disrespectful to the country's culture.

Later, host Salman too was seen blasting Jad and asking him to correct his behaviour, given the fact that he was now working in India and is also a father to a little girl.