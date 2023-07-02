Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 1 Highlights: Abdu Rozik Enters The House, Salman Khan Schools Contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 1, 2023 (Day 13) Episode Kickstarts with host Salman Khan greeting the audience in style, but does he look cold? Yep!

Salman Khan's Concerns & Apologies

Salman Khan expresses his disappointment and apologizes to the audience, stating his commitment to maintaining the dignity of Bigg Boss OTT.

He acknowledges the unfortunate timing of the "Kiss Incident" coinciding with Abdu Rozik's entry.

Controversial Moments

Manisha complains about Jad's actions to Abdu, suggesting he peck Jiya's cheek to make Jad jealous, which Abdu innocently refuses.

Bebika confronts Jad when asked not to talk in front of her, leading to a heated argument and insults exchanged.

Bebika demands to speak to Bigg Boss and threatens to leave by placing her luggage near the exit door.

Unresolved Conflicts

Avinash and Abhi attempt to explain to Jad that his behaviour is inappropriate, but Jad remains unyielding.

Tensions rise as Bebika expresses her frustrations and accuses Jad of being fake, while Jiya hopes that the door open and she leaves.

Read Also Abdu Rozik Enters Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check Photos

Bebika's Emotional Outburst - Jad's Argument

Falaq discusses Bebika's crying with Pooja, stating that it's not wrong for her to express her emotions.

Manisha and Abhi attempt to comfort Bebika, but she asks them to leave.

Pooja and Jad get into an argument when Jad advises Pooja to speak calmly.

Falaq's Displeasure - Girls' Request

Falaq expresses her disapproval of Jad to Avinash, declaring that he is dead to her.

Pooja witnesses an argument between Falaq and Jad and goes outside.

The girls want Jad to sit outside, but he disagrees, leading Pooja to request Abhi to persuade him.

Jad Agrees To Sit Outside

Abhi requested Had to sit outside till the situation gets well and then come back, He agrees.

Jad joins Abdu, Jiya, Akanksha, and Manisha in the pillow area.

They reassure Jad of their understanding of his respect for women but criticize him for showing his buttocks.

Bebika's Safety Concerns - Salman's Interaction

Bebika shares her feelings of insecurity inside the house with Bigg Boss in the confession room.

Bigg Boss assures Bebika that they will discuss her concerns on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan addresses the housemates and expresses his desire to see their reactions to recent events.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Salman Addresses Jad-Akanksha Kiss

Salman discusses the controversial kiss between Jad and Akanksha that happened in last episode and seems angry.

He states that it is normal for Jad, considering his past experiences in other countries.

Salman confirms that the kiss wasn't a scripted one and speaks to Jad about his comfort level in revealing his buttocks.

Scolding & Double Standards

Salman scolds Avinash and Bebika for daring Jad to show his buttocks and criticizes Falaq for allowing it as the Sanchalak.

He accuses the housemates of having double standards, mentioning their discussions about family values and etiquette.

Akanksha is reprimanded for using her 'actress card' to justify her actions, and Salman suggests that the audience found the events scripted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Salman’s Disappointment - Jad’s Reasoning

Salman Khan expresses his disappointment with the housemates for defending the recent situation.

Jad attempts to reason that his actions were a result of accumulated pressure, emphasizing that it wouldn't have occurred if he were still the captain.

Bebika Gets Scolded For Interrupting

Bebika interrupts their conversation, prompting Salman to scold her for her loud outburst, reminding her that he is not Jad or anyone else who will tolerate such behaviour.

Salman Warns Jad & Asks Him To Apologise

Salman shifts the focus back to Jad, urging him to apologize to the housemates, Bebika, and the entire country.

He specifically emphasizes that Jad should acknowledge the conservative yet forgiving nature of the country. Salman sternly warns that any repetition of such incidents could lead to his departure from the show.

Jad's Apology To Housemates, Nation

Jad takes the opportunity to apologize to the housemates, the country, and everyone involved.

Salman, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, emphasizes that Jad should have refrained from such actions, especially considering his role as a father.