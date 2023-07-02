Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens Overjoyed After Salman Khan Schools Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz For Calling Abhishek Malhan ‘Rude & Badtameez’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans seem to be happy after, host Salman Khan takes a stand against the "double standards" displayed by the housemates.

He recently addressed Falaq Naaz regarding her altercation with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan and also confronted Pooja Bhatt for calling Abhishek "badtameez" (rude).

SALMAN SCHOOLS FALAQ & POOJA DURING WEEKENED KA VAAR

Salman Khan, in a heated Weekend Ka Vaar episode, expresses his frustration. He points out, "Falaq, you always bring up the topic of family when it comes to conversations. You think Abhishek's aggression is a result of his family and upbringing. But do you not see that Avinash also displays aggression?"

Turning his attention to Pooja Bhatt, Salman questions, "If there is vigilance in this house, shouldn't it apply to everyone, Pooja?" Pooja agrees, and Salman adds, "This house is running on total double standards."

NETIZENS OVERJOYED

The internet has been quick to react to Salman Khan's intervention, expressing their satisfaction with his stance.

One user commented, "Tysm Salman sir for showing support to Abhi and addressing the issue of his upbringing and family. Love you Salman sir."

Another user added, "The way Falaq & Pooja question Abhishek's upbringing reflects their character. We all know Abhishek is the best, down to earth." Yet another user exclaimed, "He's finally started watching the episodes!"

FALAQ-POOJA'S CONFLICT WITH ABHISHEK

Earlier, Falaq was seen using derogatory terms like "janani" (female) and "chhakka" (transgender) while conversing with Avinash Sachdev.

A video clip of this conversation had surfaced online. Falaq and Abhishek also had a heated argument after he referred to her as a weak contestant.

Meanwhile, Pooja engaged in multiple clashes with Abhishek Malhan in different situations. Pooja once labeled Abhishek as "badtameez" after their confrontation. In a clip, she had asked him, "Will you listen to me individually?" to which he replied, "100%." Pooja shot back, "I won’t sit here and be friends with someone who is rude to me."

Abhishek defended himself, stating, "I express what is in my mind. I don't understand it when someone says I do not respect women." Pooja responded, "After this, I have nothing more to say to you. I am not here to become popular. I am not a people pleaser."