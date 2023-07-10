Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha EXITS Salman Khan’s Reality Show? Here’s What We Know

Digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, has been hit with rumours of contestant Cyrus Broacha voluntarily exiting the show due to health concerns. While official statements are yet to be released, speculations are rife among fans and viewers.

Cyrus Broacha, known for his humor and entertainment quotient in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, is reportedly said to have requested the show's makers to let him leave. Unconfirmed reports suggest that he made this decision due to his deteriorating health condition. As a result, Cyrus is said to be currently out of the show.

The rumours gained traction after Salman Khan revealed on the show that its duration has been extended for an additional two weeks. It is believed that this announcement might have prompted Cyrus to express his desire to exit.

However, Salman Khan reminded Cyrus that he is contractually obligated to remain on the show and cannot leave at will.

During a conversation with Salman, Cyrus mentioned his worsening diabetes problem and the lack of proper sleep for the past 23 nights.

He expressed his inability to cope with his declining health and pleaded with Salman to release him from the reality show. Cyrus even offered to fulfill the financial obligations mentioned in his contract with the show-makers.

Salman, in response, advised Cyrus to stop making a fool of himself and made it clear that he does not have the authority to remove him from the show. The status of Cyrus's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 remains uncertain, as no official statements have been issued by the show's representatives at this time.

Therefore, until an official confirmation is made, Cyrus Broacha is still considered a part of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

