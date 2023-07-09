Bigg Boss OTT July 9 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Terrence Lewis Hosts DHOKHA Task, Krushna Abhishek Entertains In Anil Kapoor Style

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 9, 2023 episode commences with Salman Khan greeting the viewers in his style, saying they should see what's going on between the contestants inside the house.

Cyrus' Complaints - Pooja's Advice

Cyrus Broacha expresses his desire to leave, but Pooja Bhatt suggests he fulfils the penalty clause professionally.

Pooja encourages Falaq Naaz, offering her words of strength and support.

Bebika & Manisha's Ambitions

Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani discuss their belief that they should have been among the top three contestants.

Salman Assigns Personality Decoding Task

Salman Khan introduces the segment "Personality Decoding" and asks Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar to assess each other's traits.

Manisha describes Jiya as cowardly, confused, useless, wicked and having double standards, while Jiya labels Manisha as an attention seeker and self-obsessed, stubborn, clever, follower, has double-standards and is over-confident.

Janta's Question

Dr. Zeba Ahemad from Kolkata questions Jiya about her interactions with Palak and her reconnection with Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz.

Jiya explains that she was attempting to choose her alliances and reconnect with a longtime friend.

Captaincy Battle In BBVerse

Salman announces the activation of the BBVerse and invites the captains, Abhishek, Falaq, Jad, and Jiya, to discuss their qualifications for the captaincy.

The four captains engage in a passionate discussion, presenting their reasons for deserving another chance as the captain of the Bigg Boss house

Captaincy Discussions & Results

The contestants present their reasons for why they should be the captain, with Salman Khan later revealing who should never be a captain again.

Abhi receives three votes against Jiya's two, rendering him ineligible to be captain, leaving the screen blank.

Terrence Lewis' Dance Performance

Salman welcomes choreographer Terence Lewis, who expresses his desire to dance with the Bigg Boss contestants.

Preparations for the dance routine caused chaos, including Pooja distributing songs and Abhi and Bebika arguing over solos.

Dance & Laughter

Jad Hadid and Falaq dance to Gopala, while Bebika and Abhi perform to Gulaboo.

Avi and Jiya's Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi impresses everyone, and Cyrus and Manisha's Laila routine brings laughter.

NO Eliminations THIS Week

Salman announces that Cyrus, Pooja, Jad, Abhi, and Manisha are safe from nominations.

Avinash, Bebika, and Falaq are left, but Salman reveals that everyone is safe, leaving the housemates relieved.

Avinash consoles Falaq, advising her not to blame herself.

Housemates encourage Bebika to filter her words before speaking in front of others.

Krushna Abhishek Enters Inside BB House

Comedian Abhishek Krushna, dressed as Anil Kapoor, enters the house, creating excitement among the contestants.

He presents plants to the contestants depending on their personalities, adding a touch of his humour to the episode.

Krushna's Fun Antics

Krushna convinces Pooja to dance with him, aware that she refrained from participating in the challenge due to a lack of a suitable partner.

He then playfully directs Avi to cook, using the cracking of an egg as a metaphor for Abhi's ego.

Terrence Hosts Dhokha Task

Terence Lewis, a guest, enters the Bigg Boss house and warmly greets the contestants.

He presents them with the Dhokha Task, where they must identify who made certain comments.

Jiya becomes emotional upon hearing derogatory comments about her and Jad, expressing her disgust and guessing Bebika as the perpetrator.

The actual culprits are revealed to be Manisha and Abhi, who made hurtful remarks about Jad and Jiya.

Pooja correctly guesses Jad as the one behind negative comments about her.

Correct Guesses - Unveiled Secrets

Falaq correctly identifies Manisha as the one who spoke ill, while Avinash accurately guesses Abhi.

Manisha initially suspects Bebika and Falaq, but ultimately selects Avinash and Jiya, who were the true speakers.

After unveiling some uncomfortable truths, Terence bids farewell to the housemates.

Speculations & Discussions

Jad shares with Jiya that he overheard someone mentioning Abhi as the one who talked about them.

Abhi confronts Pooja about her remark that he doesn't deserve to be the captain.

Jiya engages in conversations with other contestants, attempting to uncover the individuals responsible for the hurtful comments about her and Jad.

Doubts & Defenses

Falaq and Bebika express doubts about Jiya after Manisha defends herself against accusations.

The housemates question Jiya's credibility, leading to tensions within the group.

Jiya shares her suspicions with Avi, urging him to talk to Abhi, as she doubts his involvement in certain matters.

Avi, accompanied by Jad, defends himself to Abhi, emphasizing that he does not use slang and is not the source of the issues.

Arguments & Strained Friendships

Avinash engages in an argument with Jiya, expressing his disappointment in her for mentioning his name and breaking their friendship.

Jiya reminds Avinash that he is the one responsible for damaging their friendship once again.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 9, 2023 episode ends as Falaq is seen trying to make Jiya and Avinash reconcile, enabling them to patch up and accept their respective mistakes.