Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 8 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Schools Avinash Sachdev-Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha Wants To Leave The House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 8, 2023 (Day 21) episode commences with the housemates waking up and prepping up to meet Salman Khan as its Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar!

Avinash Confesses His Feelings

Avinash Sachdev gathers the courage to confess his feelings to Falaq Naaz, expressing his attraction to her.

He acknowledges the risk of elimination and wants to be honest about his emotions, developed solely in the Bigg Boss house.

Falaq appreciates Avinash's confession but clarifies that she is not seeking a relationship and is not prepared for one.

Teasing & Support

Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid playfully tease Avinash about his confession, while Falaq joins in, enjoying the light-hearted banter.

Abhishek Malhan advises Avinash to talk to Jad, perhaps seeking guidance or resolving any misunderstandings.

Weekend Ka Vaar Task

Salman Khan greets the audience and mentions the housemates veering off on a different tangent.

The task requires contestants to nominate two fence sitters (those playing it safe), resulting in Manisha Rani and Cyrus Broacha being chosen by majority vote.

An argument between Manisha and Falaq ensues during the task, highlighting the tension within the house.

Fence Sitters & Clearing Misunderstandings

Manisha and Cyrus are instructed to sit on the chairs by the fence as symbolic representation.

Jad takes the opportunity to sit with Pooja Bhatt, aiming to address and resolve their misunderstandings.

Avinash engages in an argument with Bebika Dhurve, challenging her claim that her opinions align with the public's.

Manisha Rani Accused Of Playing Safe

Abhishek tries to convince other housemates that Manisha does not play it safe, sharing his belief that she genuinely expresses herself.

Jiya, Falaq, and Bebika counter-argue, claiming that Manisha sugarcoats her words and plays it safe with all contestants.

Salman Khan Questions Fence Sitter Behavior

Salman introduces the concept of a fence sitter and asks the housemates to define it.

After hearing Manisha's response, Salman commends her for being straightforward and makes Falaq and Avinash sit on the chair as examples of fence sitters.

Pooja explains that Avinash and Falaq often refrain from expressing their opinions openly.

Jad's Upset and Bebika's Behavior Criticized

Salman probes Jad about his disappointment during the ranking task.

Jad reveals that he felt upset because Bebika and Pooja discussed his mistake despite his apology.

Salman agrees with Jad's sentiment and criticizes Bebika, emphasizing the importance of respectful communication.

Falaq - Avinash's Fence Sitter Tag

Salman questions Avinash about his conversations with both Jad and Pooja during Jiya's task.

Falaq is labeled a fence sitter for her wavering support and opposition towards Jiya.

Salman invites Falaq's sister, Shafaq, to provide guidance and advises Falaq to speak her mind authentically.

Cyrus Broacha Wants To Leave The House

Clips show Cyrus expressing his dissatisfaction with the Bigg Boss house due to his lifestyle and feeling ignored.

Bigg Boss holds a meeting with Cyrus, discussing his desire to leave and the concerns he raised in his messages.

Bigg Boss clarifies that there is no need to spread rumors about Cyrus' health and assures him that the doctors found no emergency situation.

Salman's Encouragement & Humorous Exchange

Salman brings Cyrus to the front and jokingly lies on the floor, assuring him of the audience's support.

Cyrus expresses his frustration and weight loss, while Salman invites Kunal to the stage.

Kunal encourages Cyrus to embrace his true personality, while Cyrus playfully urges Kunal to help him leave the house for good. When Kunal denies to help, Cyrus jokes that he is there just to get the footage.

Cyrus' Struggles & Begging

Kunal offers to arrange food for Cyrus, with Salman's agreement, but Cyrus continues crying and expressing his inability to handle the situation, wanting to leave.

Salman informs Cyrus that he can only leave the house if voted out by the audience, leading Cyrus to plead with viewers not to vote him out.

Salman and Kunal share laughter, suggesting that Cyrus's plea may attract even more votes.

Salman Reminds Cyrus Of His Contract

Kunal departs, and Salman questions Cyrus about his true intentions, asking if he is feeling homesick.

Cyrus admits to homesickness, and Salman reminds him of the contract he signed, emphasizing that he cannot leave the house at his own will.

Salman highlights the consequences of getting eliminated, warning Cyrus that it would be his lowest point.

Disrespecting The Show & Penalty Clause

Cyrus expresses his misery and willingness to remain inside the house, while Salman urges him not to adopt such a negative mindset.

Salman asserts that Bigg Boss does not need Cyrus on the show, but leaving would be unfair to other contestants and the show's format.

Cyrus continues to complain, stating that he does not want to pay the penalty for leaving, prompting Salman to suggest fulfilling the clause to open the doors for his exit.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 8, 2023 episode ends!