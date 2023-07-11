Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar's Lavender Gown In Recent Weekend Ka Vaar Took 300 Hrs To Design - More Deets Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 11, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2’s recent Weekend Ka Vaar saw Jiya Shankar in a stylish lavender Organza Bandeau gown designer Rachit Khanna, hand-embroidered with Japanese glass beads, sequins, and pearls.
Do you know? The gown took almost 300 man hours to complete, showcasing the dedication and craftsmanship behind it.
Jiya's Weekend Ka Vaar outfits have created waves on the internet, and the latest dress she wore left everyone astonished with its cost.
In addition to the gown, Jiya also stunned everyone with a saree worth Rs 5.5 lakh, which took over 300 hours to make.
With her impeccable style statement and good looks, Jiya Shankar has gained a substantial fan following across different age groups.
Ever since the show began, the popular TV diva, is winning hearts and stealing the limelight with her charm and antics.
Fans believe that she has the potential to become a finalist along with Fukra Insaan and Pooja Bhatt in the show
