BTS' Jin Listens To THESE 8 Songs While Taking Shower

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Are you in need of some energetic tunes to kickstart your day? Look no further than BTS's Jin and his exciting shower playlist. Joining BIGHIT MUSIC RECORD on Melon Radio, Jin shared the top tracks that get him pumped up while showering. Here are eight songs you must add to your own playlist:
ITZY - "In the Morning": Jin's playlist starts with ITZY's latest hit, "In the Morning," a catchy track that will have you singing along to the infectious "Ma ma ma mafia-ya-ya" chorus.
SEVENTEEN - "Left & Right": As part of the HYBE family alongside BTS, SEVENTEEN's "Left & Right" makes the list for its upbeat and fun vibe, perfect for a lively shower experience.
Young Tak - "Why are you coming out from there?": Jin couldn't resist including another Young Tak song, "Why are you coming out from there?" This irresistible track will make you dance, even in the shower.
Young Tak - "Pitiful": From Mr. Trot star Young Tak, Jin selected "Pitiful" or "Jjin-iya," a song with a memorable repetitive line that's impossible not to enjoy.
BTS - "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)": Naturally, BTS had to be on Jin's playlist. The Steve Aoki remix of "MIC Drop" is a hip-hop bop that will keep your energy levels up, even during those early morning showers.
Billie Eilish - "bad guy": Adding an international flavor to the playlist, Jin included Billie Eilish's global hit, "bad guy." This song has taken South Korea by storm, and Jin suggests it as a great tune to bop your head to while rinsing your hair.
BTS - "IDOL": Jin recommends embracing your inner idol in the shower, so it's no surprise that he suggests BTS's "IDOL." Let the energy of this track inspire you to unleash your inner star.
aespa - "Black Mamba": Rounding off the playlist is aespa's "Black Mamba," a perfect track to move your body to within the confines of your shower. Let the energetic beats transport you to another world as you lather up and dance along
