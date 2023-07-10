BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star -Exclusive Documentary Coming Soon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023

BTS continues to captivate fans during their hiatus due to military enlistment responsibilities.

With Collaboration between Hybe & Disney + brings exclusive BTS content to fans. The highly anticipated BTS documentary, titled "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star," is set to release in the second half of 2023.

The documentary will offer a unique nine-year record of BTS, showcasing their daily lives and exclusive clips.

"BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star" will provide unprecedented access to BTS's vast music library and footage, offering a glimpse into their thoughts and plans for the future.

Members of BTS, including RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, and V, expressed excitement about the documentary, promising candid and unknown stories.

BTS has just released their first official book, "Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," featuring personal anecdotes by the members.

Additional exclusive content related to BTS, such as Suga's documentary "Road to D-Day," J-Hope's "Jack In The Box" documentary, and the Permission to Dance LA stage, is already available on Disney +

