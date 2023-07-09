BTS' Biography Beyond The Story Released: 6 Key Takeaways From The Memoir

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
Celebrating the ARMY Day, BTS Members - RM, Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook have finally released their biographical book 'Beyond The Story' today.
For all the excited global fans of BTS members, here are 6 key takeaways from the book. Check it out -
Against all odds - BTS emerged from a small company and faced intense pressure to succeed, with their label on the verge of going under. The group's rise to fame was an extraordinary journey.
Unconventional fan engagement - Instead of relying on lavish productions and marketing, BTS used vlogs, personal blogs, and candid videos to connect with fans, creating a unique and relatable image that set them apart from traditional K-pop idols.
Breaking K-pop norms - BTS defied expectations by releasing emotionally charged songs with thought-provoking concepts, delving into darker themes and exploring introspection. Their willingness to take risks paid off and resonated with audiences worldwide.
The toll of success - As BTS gained popularity in the United States, the group faced grueling schedules and exhaustion. Burnout and doubts about their future led to intense discussions during contract renewals, but their strong bond ultimately kept them together.
Renewed strength and unity - Transparent discussions about their struggles and honest performances, such as their memorable Billboard Music Awards show, helped the group overcome doubts and commit to another seven years together.
"Dynamite" conquers the world - Initially met with skepticism, BTS's English-language release, "Dynamite," shattered records and became their first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper. The global success of the disco-pop hit reaffirmed the group's journey and silenced any lingering doubts.
