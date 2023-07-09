BTS’ Jimin REVEALS He Cried Seeing Jungkook Struggling In Their Book ‘Beyond The Story'

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
BTS' first official book, "Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS," has been released, unveiling emotional moments and untold stories from the group's journey.
In the book, Jimin and Jungkook share a personal and heartbreaking incident that brought them closer together.
The incident occurred during the filming of a music video when Jimin noticed Jungkook's struggle to open up about his feelings.
Feeling hopeless, Jungkook turned to capturing moments with his camera, setting up his phone to record himself as if doing a YouTube stream while drinking alone.
Concerned for Jungkook, Jimin inquired about his whereabouts and discovered him alone, filming himself and drinking.
Jimin's presence gave Jungkook comfort, and they ended up having a heartfelt conversation.
This conversation revealed to Jungkook the extent of Jimin's struggles, leading him to cry and realize how much he had been unaware of.
Despite Jungkook's attempts to keep his struggles to himself, he allowed him to open up to Jimin which shows #Jikook's deep bond.
ARMY, Did this incident make you emotional?
