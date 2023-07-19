Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Mixes Handwash In Elvish Yadav's Water, #ShameOnJiya Trends On Twitter

The latest season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' has been making headlines ever since its inception, courtesy the bizarre antics and statements, and the high-voltage drama ensuing inside the house amongst the contestants. The latest contestant to grab eyeballs and receive hate is actress Jiya Shankar, who was so far touted to be one of the most-loved housemate.

Internet sensation Elvish Yadav recently entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house as a wildcard contestant and from the first day itself, he has locked horns with several housemates. The first person he was at loggerheads with was Avinash Sachdev, followed by his ugly spat with Falaq Naaz.

Jiya mixes soap in Elvish's water

During the latest episode, Jiya and Elvish were seen getting into a major showdown, post which the 'Ved' actress went on to mix handwash in his drinking water.

Elvish was even seen drinking the whole thing, but later, he got into a war of words with Jiya and slammed her for drinking soap in someone's water. They even dragged their families into the heated argument, and the two were then separated by the other housemates.

Later, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naaz, and others were seen telling Jiya that it was wrong of her to mix soap in Elvish's water, as it could have been harmful.

Elvish's fans too rallied against Jiya, and trended #ShameOnJiya on Twitter.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish, along with Aashika Bhatia, entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house earlier this week. He is the second Youtuber inside the house, the first one being Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan.

Elvish was all over the news a few months back after unknown persons were seen stealing flower pots from the G20 Summit venue in Gurugram. Several netizens had claimed that the car in which the stolen pots were being dumped belonged to Yadav.

However, the Youtuber had later clarified that the car was not his, and had also threatened to sue anyone who tried to malign his name by spreading false information.