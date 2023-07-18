Who Is Dhruv Rathee? YouTuber Expected To Make Wildcard Entry In Bigg Boss OTT 2

Dhruv Rathee, the renowned YouTuber and social media activist, is all set to shake things up in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Following the recent additions of fellow YouTuber Elvish Yadav and influencer Aashika Bhatia, Rathee's wild card entry has created a buzz among viewers and fans alike.

Known for his controversial yet captivating content, his presence in the show is expected to introduce a new wave of coverage, twists, and changes to the dynamics of Bigg Boss OTT.

WHO IS DHRUV RATHEE?

Currently residing in Berlin, Germany, along with his wife Juli Lbr, Rathee is a prominent social media activist. His YouTube channel boasts an impressive subscriber count of over 11.8 million, with a staggering 1.4 billion views on his videos.

Additionally, he has garnered a substantial following on Twitter, with 1.6 million followers, and on Instagram, with 1.7 million followers.

Rathee's content delves into a wide range of topics, including politics, debunking myths, discussing religion, and providing entertaining content to his dedicated fan base.

ABOUT BIGG BOSS OTT 2

The show has gained popularity for its unique and diverse contestants. Premiering on June 17 on Jio Cinema, it has managed to captivate viewers' attention with its intriguing format and engaging challenges.

Each episode airs at 9 pm, and weekends are dedicated to the highly anticipated "Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan," where the host interacts with the contestants and delivers his insightful remarks.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been gaining immense attention since its inception, with each episode delivering captivating moments. From the wild kiss challenge to the unexpected entry and exit of contestants, the show has managed to keep its audience hooked.

Now, with the news of the entry of Dhruv Rathee, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the show have reached new heights.

