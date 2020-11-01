Kangana Ranaut reacts to accusations against Dhruv Rathee, says 'dimwit gets money to make fake videos'

Popular Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was recently accused of taking money for 'targeting' Kangana Ranaut, Arnab Goswami and Shushant Singh Rajput through his videos. On Sunday, Kangana reacted to the accusations and said that she 'can get him behind bars for lying'.
Replying to journalist and filmmaker Eray Cather's tweets, Kangana wrote, "Ha ha well done @ErayCr of course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money."
For the unversed, without naming anyone, Cather had earlier tweeted: "ATTENTION: A major YouTuber with more than 4m subscribers has just been paid 65 lac Rs to make an analytical video “exposing role of SSR’s family in his death”. Deadline given to him is 1-2 weeks. The same YouTuber was earlier hired to target Kangana & Arnab."
After several netizens commented that the YouTuber in question was Dhruv Rathee, the latter had addressed the same and rubbished Eray Cather's claims.
"Lol, is this bulls**t fake news referring to me? First of all no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I’m not planning to make any video on SSR. And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be," wrote Rathee.
To which, Eray responded saying, "One: I’ve not named anyone. If you feel it’s you, you’re welcome. Two: About your fees & deals, @dhruv_rathee— I will definitely talk about it, but my focus is not that as of now. So wait for a while. Three: Am glad you dropped the vid, or not planning now. You answered it."