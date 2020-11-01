Kangana Ranaut reacts to accusations against Dhruv Rathee, says 'dimwit gets money to make fake videos'

For the unversed, without naming anyone, Cather had earlier tweeted: "ATTENTION: A major YouTuber with more than 4m subscribers has just been paid 65 lac Rs to make an analytical video “exposing role of SSR’s family in his death”. Deadline given to him is 1-2 weeks. The same YouTuber was earlier hired to target Kangana & Arnab."

After several netizens commented that the YouTuber in question was Dhruv Rathee, the latter had addressed the same and rubbished Eray Cather's claims.

"Lol, is this bulls**t fake news referring to me? First of all no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I’m not planning to make any video on SSR. And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be," wrote Rathee.