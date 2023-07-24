Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz REVEALS Why She Is Upset With Pooja Bhatt, Wishes Well To Avinash Sachdev (WATCH)

Falaq Naaz, one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently came out of the show, In her recent interaction with the paparazzi, she spilled the beans on her experiences inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, her equation with fellow contestants, and her candid thoughts on Pooja Bhatt.

During her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Falaq formed a special bond with Pooja Bhatt, which many viewers adored. However, in her recent media interaction,

FALAQ NAAZ UPSET WITH POOJA BHATT

Falaq revealed that she's feeling a bit upset with Pooja. "Achchi hai bahut. Ek jagah hai mere dil mein unke liye but mein naraj hoon unse. (She is really very good & I have a special place in my heart for her. But I am upset with her)," Falaq said affectionately.

When pressed for the reason behind her disappointment, Falaq candidly responded, "Kyun ki woh mujhe bhi bol sakti thi samne se ki nahin milegi mujhse bahar aake. Bebika ko bolne ki kopi zaroorat nahi thi (laughs) (She could’ve told me straightforwardly that she won't meet me outside the house. Telling this to Bebika Dhurve wasn't needed)."

The camaraderie between Pooja and Falaq was evident on the show, with the two sharing heart-to-heart conversations, which made Falaq's revelation all the more intriguing.

WHAT SHE SAYS ABOUT AVINASH SACHDEV

On being probed about Avinash Sachdev, another contestant with whom she had a close bond, Falaq initially tried to evade the question with a quick "Ok, bye" and walk out. However, she didn't hold back for long and playfully responded, "Avinash Sachdev tum game khelo. Main bahar a gayi hoon toh rokne wala tumhe ab koi bhi nahi hai (laughs). Koi bhi control nahi hai. (Avinash, just play your game. I'm out now and nobody is there to stop or control you)

Falaq and Avinash's growing closeness had caught the attention of viewers, and in one memorable episode, Avinash had even proposed to Falaq. However, she politely declined, stating that she's not interested in dating at the moment.

With Falaq's exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house, the competition for the coveted trophy and prize money is heating up among the remaining contestants, including Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika DHurve, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid.

