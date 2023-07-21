Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Cleans Bathroom; Here’s What Abhishek Malhan Feels About It

The intensity of drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has just hit a new peak as the show recently received a thrilling two-week extension. With fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious, unexpected alliances are forming, and surprising revelations are being made. One such revelation came from none other than actress, Pooja Bhatt, who is currently inside the reality show.

In a recent heart-to-heart conversation with fellow contestant Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt spilled the beans about her responsibility within the house - the bathroom cleaning duty.

We all know, this is one of those tasks in the Bigg Boss house that can often lead to heated arguments, with contestants trying to avoid it at all costs.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

When asked about this responsibility, Pooja responded with a refreshing perspective that left everyone impressed. "Many people might consider bathroom cleaning a menial task and hesitate to take it up," she said.

She further added, "For me, this house is like my own home, and I believe in treating it as such."

Her mature and responsible approach to this seemingly mundane task struck a chord with Abhishek Malhan, who couldn't help but praise her. "You handle it so well, Ma'am! Our bathroom is always the cleanest in the house," he exclaimed, acknowledging Pooja's dedication.

Their camaraderie was a pleasant surprise for fans, especially considering their initial clashes. Over time, they seem to have found a balance and are now getting along quite well.

POOJA RECENTLY BECAME THE NEW CAPTAIN OF BB HOUSE

In an unexpected twist, Pooja Bhatt has earned the title of the latest captain of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, after Avinash succeeded in secret task, stopping Elvish Yadav from becoming a captain.

As the captain, she now holds even more responsibility, and it will be fascinating to see how she manages the house dynamics and tasks.

