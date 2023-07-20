Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 20 LIVE Updates: Avinash Sachdev's SECRET TASK Stops Elvish Yadav's Captaincy, Bebika Breaks Down As Abhishek Malhan Comments On Her Father

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 20, 2023 (Day 33) episode kicks off with Jiya Shankar playfully standing in front of Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva, exchanging cheeky smiles.

Avinash claims he's just offering advice to Jiya for her task, denying calling her there, and Falaq supports him.

Jiya enters the kitchen, and Manisha Rani suggests she makes parathas for the housemates.

Falaq calls Jiya's name, but she refuses, leading to hilarious confusion as everyone pretends not to hear her, making Jiya furious.

Laughter & Chants

Jiya's anger drives her to the lawn, where she screams in frustration, gathering everyone's attention.

Abhishek Malhan lightens the mood by chanting Hanuman Chalisa, bringing laughter to the scene.

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek, and Manisha share a playful chat, with Elvish expressing his desire to flirt with Falaq, and Abhishek joking about flirting with Aashika Bhatia.

SECRET TASK For Avinash

Avinash receives a secret task to impede Elvish's captaincy chances.

Bigg Boss informs Avinash that the audience enjoys Elvish's dictatorship, and it will continue.

Avinash's task involves making Elvish eat food cooked by Jiya, getting Falaq to give Elvish a head massage, and throwing tantrums in front of Elvish.

Jiya & Falaq's Attempts

Jiya acts nice so that Elvish eats the food she cooked, but Elvish keeps declining.

Meanwhile, Falaq struggles to give Elvish a head massage for the required five minutes.

Elvish's dictatorship resumes, ordering Avinash to stand in line, and making Abhishek speak his words.

Manisha's Makeover

Jiya tries hard to make Elvish eat the cupcakes as it's a part of her secret task.

Manisha dresses up as a witch, and Abhishek carries her around the house on his shoulder.

Avinash's Sneaky Secret Task Creates Chaos

Abhishek warns Elvish about Avinash's secret task involving tantrums.

Avinash confides in Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve about his hidden mission one by one.

Jiya and Falaq succeed to finish their task by pampering Elvish with a head massage and food.

Avinash's Planning Revealed

Avinash heads to the captaincy room and makes Manisha unfit, removing her plug.

Aashika Bhatia also falls victim to Avinash's actions as he eliminates her from captaincy contention.

Housemates SUSPECT A Task

Manisha, Abhishek, and Aashika suspect Avinash's gang is up to some covert task due to their sudden niceness.

Falaq's attempt to trick everyone into leaving the house with a fake snake discovery fails to fool anyone.

Pooja Bhatt ALERTS Abhishek - Bebika In Tears

Pooja tries to caution Abhishek about Avinash's intentions, but he remains unconvinced.

Avinash mocks Elvish during his dictatorship round, seated on the throne.

Abhishek and Bebika engage in a heated argument, leading Bebika to break down in tears.

A comment about Bebika's father from Abhishek brings her to tears once again.

Avinash's Scheme CONTINUES

Avinash asks Falaq to distract everyone so he can enter the task room unnoticed.

Avinash pulls Jiya's plug, removing her from the captaincy race as well.

Bigg Boss UNRAVELS The Truth

Bigg Boss gathers all the housemates in the hall and exposes Avinash's secret task.

Aashika, Manisha, and Jiya are declared out of the captaincy race, and Avinash's successful task means no one's shameful video will be uploaded on social media.

BB later hold Vicco 'Asardar Vichar' Task in which Jiya puts a mark on a contestant's photo placed on the board, whom she feels suits the mentioned descriptions.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 20, 2023 episode ends!