 Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 19 LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Becomes Dictator, HUGE Fight Between Him & Jiya Shankar Shakes The BB House
Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 19 LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Becomes Dictator, HUGE Fight Between Him & Jiya Shankar Shakes The BB House
Live Updates

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 19 LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Becomes Dictator, HUGE Fight Between Him & Jiya Shankar Shakes The BB House

Suryaprakash Singh
Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 19 LIVE Updates | Jio Cinema
19 July 2023 10:19 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 19, 2023 episode commences with housemates waking up to a vibrant tune and heading to the garden to dance, starting the day on a lively note.

Teasing & Conversations

Falaq Naaz engages in playful banter with Avinash Sachdev in the kitchen, sharing laughter.

Manisha Rani joins them, ignoring the teasing, and prepares coffee for herself.

Outfit Talks & Caring Gestures

Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Aashika Bhatia discuss their family members being their angels.

Elvish expresses his fondness for Falaq but mentions her ranking at the bottom of the housemates' list.

Aashika mentions not having traditional outfits, and Manisha offers her clothes from her collection.

Conversations About Gender Dynamics

Pooja Bhatt discusses with Avinash how Abhishek Malhan and Elvish argue primarily with females, expressing her observations.

Elvish Becomes The Dictator

Bigg Boss announces Elvish as the new dictator, who will dictate the housemates' tasks.

Elvish's dictatorship involves three rounds where he points out mistakes and names a 'Video of Shame' candidate.

The chosen candidate must sit on a separate chair, praise Elvish, and insult themselves

Conflict & Playful Pranks

Arguments arise between Elvish and Jiya over cooking time and excess food, leading to Falaq becoming the ‘Video of Shame’ candidate.

Elvish instructs Falaq to make specific statements, including professing her love for him.

Elvish engages in negative talk about other contestants and asks Jad to cut an apple despite Jad's allergy.

Jiya playfully adds soap to Elvish's water, leading to a heated argument and a refusal to drink the water.

Laughs & Gossips

Pooja Bhatt shares the drama with Avinash, finding humour in the situation and joking about it.

Avinash informs Falaq about the incident, both laughing about the ongoing drama.

