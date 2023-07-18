Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 18 LIVE Updates: Falaq Naaz NOMINATES Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 18, 2023 (Day 31) episode starts with a joyful song, and housemates gather in the garden for a dance session.

Falaq-Jiya's Speculation

Elvish Yadav and Pooja Bhatt discuss how Pooja intervened when Falaq Naaz tried to interfere in Elvish and Jiya Shankar's fight.

Falaq and Jiya discuss Abhi's alleged liking for Aashika, sparking speculation about his preferences.

Abhishek Teases Bebika

Abhishek Malhan playfully teases Bebika Dhurve about her sparkly outfits and jokingly seeks lessons on building relationships.

Falaq and Jiya share their thoughts on Aashika's intelligence, leading to laughter and nervousness.

Elvish creates tension by taking a star clip given by Bebika to Manisha and returning it, but Pooja intervenes, urging maturity.

Romantic Talks & Patch-Up Suggestions

Bebika cooks while contemplating a mature soul type of love if there were romance between her and Elvish.

Manisha holds Elvish's hand in an attempt to make Bebika jealous.

Manisha and Abhishek discuss Bebika and Elvish while observing their interactions.

Nomination Task: Bhookha Sher

Bigg Boss announces a new task, 'Bhookha Sher' where housemates nominate each other using lockets.

Falaq nominates Elvish for being rude and crossing boundaries, but nothing happens when Elvish sits in the lion's mouth.

Abhishek influences nominations, discussing strategies with Jad, Bebika, Falaq, and Jiya.