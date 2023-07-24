Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt To Exit The Show?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is making headlines since its premiere day & the competition between the housemates has grown as the show is quickly inching towards the finale. While some contestants are already out of the show, others like Cyrus Broacha took an exit due to personal reasons. And, it seems like Pooja Bhatt is the next one to bid adieu to Salman Khan’s show.

Since the very first episode, the show has become a hotbed of surprises and challenges for the contestants, with the grand finale just three weeks away. From shocking eliminations to unforeseen exits, the popular reality show is keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

The recent eviction of Falaq Naaz left her fans in disbelief who was nominated alongside Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, and Aashika Bhatia. Falaq faced stiff competition in the race to the finale. Despite her best efforts, she couldn't secure her place in the final stages of the show.

POOJA BHATT TO LEAVE BIGG BOSS OTT 2?

Now, it is being said that Pooja Bhatt has also made an untimely exit. According to media reports, Pooja had to leave the show midway due to medical reasons.

It appears that her health has not been in the best condition lately, forcing her to take this difficult decision. The news came as a shock to both her fellow contestants and her supporters.

CONTESTANT CYRYS BROACHA ALSO LEFT MID-WAY

It's important to note that Pooja Bhatt is not the first contestant to face such an emergency in the current season of Bigg Boss OTT. Earlier in the season, her close friend Cyrus Broacha also had to leave the show due to a family emergency.

Furthermore, there are reports indicating that contestant Jad Hadid might soon face eviction. If this happens, the remaining contestants in the show will include Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani.

