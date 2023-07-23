Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Fans Threatening Avinash Sachdev's PR & Family?

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been grabbing headlines since its inception, with this season proving to be the most explosive one yet. To keep the audience hooked and entertained, the creators decided to add some spice by introducing two wild card entries last week, which also included YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Ever since Elvish Yadav's arrival, he has been making waves on social media. However, along with his popularity, tensions have been escalating between him and TV star Avinash Sachdev.

His rivalry with Avinash Sachdev inside the house has taken an ugly turn. The two have engaged in several heated clashes, raising the temperature inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

AVINASH'S PR & FAMILY RECEIVING THREATS

Unfortunately, the competition didn't stay confined to the show's boundaries. Avinash's publicist, Nidhi Gupta, has come forward with disturbing revelations.

She stated that she has faced trolling and hate from fans of other contestants in the past, but what she's witnessing now with Elvish's followers is crossing the line.

According to Nidhi Gupta, the harassment is not limited to online trolling. Elvish Yadav's fans have resorted to giving death threats and rape threats to Avinash's family, friends, and even her own team.

ELVISH FANS HARASSING AVINASH'S LOVED ONES

The situation has turned toxic, with Elvish's supporters finding and targeting Avinash's loved ones on social media.

The publicist expressed her concerns, calling the situation 'harassment' and highlighting the toll it's taking on her emotionally and mentally. She urged fans to support their favourite contestants in a healthy and respectful manner, without resorting to violence and abuse.

As of now, there has been no response from Elvish Yadav's team regarding the allegations made by Avinash's publicist.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on Jio Cinema every day at 9 pm.

