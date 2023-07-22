Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 22 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Jiya Shankar Is Two-faced?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 22, 2023, Weekend Ka Vaar episode starts with Salman Khan appearing on stage and commenting on the change in weather since Pooja Bhatt became the captain.

Pooja's Breakfast Plans

Inside the house, Pooja Bhatt discusses breakfast plans with Bebika Dhurve, who feels the captain dictates what she should cook.

Pooja orders Bebika to make the same menu as the previous day, leading to a heated exchange.

Aashika's Teasing

Aashika Bhatia gets teased by fellow housemates, jokingly implying they'll get more snacks and coffee if she gets eliminated.

She expresses her feelings about Abhishek Malhan using kindness to win fights, causing some upset.

Falaq & Elvish's Argument

Falaq Naaz comments on Elvish Yadav taking parathas, leading to an argument where Falaq suggests she should work in Elvish's NGO.

Elvish discusses the matter with Manisha Rani and Abhi, questioning Falaq's argumentative behaviour.

Jad's Emotional Conversation

Manisha seeks closure with Jad, who appears indifferent and tells her not to cry about it.

Later, Bebika asks Aashika about Manisha's personality change, while Aashika defends Manisha's bubbly nature.

Teasing & Jokes

The housemates indulge in teasing and jokes, including a playful exchange between Abhi and Bebika.

Jiya seeks closure with Jad and expresses her jealousy when he gives attention to others.

Salman's Serious Talk

Salman asks Avinash Sachdev to bring chili powder and water, hinting at a prank involving Elvish and soap.

Salman admonishes Jiya for allowing Elvish to drink water with soap and emphasizes that he hates bystanders. Contestants raise their hands on being asked who all knew about it.

Salman then asks Avinash why he laughed and didn't bother to warn Elvish about it.

