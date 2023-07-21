Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 21 Live Updates: Pooja Bhatt Becomes The New Captain, Heated Argument Between Avinash & Abhishek

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 21, 2023 (Day 34) episode commences with Housemates waking up to a trendy song, and the garden turns into a dance floor.

Housemates wake up to a trendy song, and the garden turns into a dance floor.

Elvish Yadav complains to Abhishek Malhan about Avinash Sachdev's hypocrisy, leading to playful banter.

Captaincy Task Begins

The captaincy task is announced, and participants must collect clay from the garden and place it on their signs.

Abhishek becomes the task coordinator, while Manisha Rami, Jiya Shankar, Aashika Bhatia, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek participate in the task.

Friendships Tested

Tensions rise as Avinash and Aashika clash during the task, with physical altercations and arguments.

Manisha Rani talks to Jad but he avoids her. Abhishek then says to him that only Manisha is supporting her, to which Jad Hadid responds emotionally saying their friendship is over. Abhishek then says he won't remove clay from his sign.