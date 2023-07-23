Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz Evicted From Salman Khan's Show? Here's What We Know

The second installment of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' is getting interesting with each passing day. The changing dynamics in the house and growing competition is often seen resulting into nasty fights and ugly war of words. And in the midst of the chaos, the housemates are all set for yet another shocker -- the double eviction.

This week, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Aashika Bhatia, Elvish Yadav, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar had been nominated by the contestants for eliminations.

It is to be noted that there was no eviction last week, and instead, two new wildcard contestants -- Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia -- were inducted into the house.

Double eviction in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

The nominated contestants had been giving a tough fight to each other to grab the maximum eyeballs, and in turn, more number of votes to safeguard themselves from eviction.

However, turns out that the makers have something altogether different on their minds. This weekend, not one, but two contestants will be shown the exit door, as per latest reports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Twitter handle which regularly posts updates about Bigg Boss OTT 2 claimed that the two contestants who will be eliminated from the house on Sunday evening will be none other than Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz.

About Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz

Jad had grabbed eyeballs since the moment he entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house. He charmed his way into the hearts of his co-contestants and the viewers with his flirtatious nature. However, things went downhill after he got into an ugly spat with Bebika Dhurve, which escalated to the point that he flashed his butt at her.

Not just that, but he also made headlines after he got into a passionate liplock with ex-contestant Akanksha Puri in front of hundreds of cameras, all to complete a dare.

Falaq, on the other hand, is the sister of actor Sheezan Khan, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of actress Tunisha Sharma. Falaq was schooled by host Salman Khan multiple times for being the "mouthpiece of Pooja Bhatt" and not having her own stand.

Of late, audiences were also witnessing a brewing chemistry between Falaq and Avinash Sachdev after the latter shared that he had a liking towards her.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)