Bigg Boss 11's Bandgee Kallra & Puneesh Sharma Call It Quits After 5 Years Of Relationship

The much-talked-about couple from Bigg Boss 11, Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma, have announced their split, leaving their fans heartbroken.

The news was shared through heartfelt messages on their Instagram accounts, putting an end to their five-year-long relationship that had blossomed on the popular reality show, hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

BANDGEE KALRA ANNOUNCES SEPARATION

Calling it a 'mutual decision,' Bandgee took to her Instagram to express her emotions. She wrote, "Puneesh & I have parted ways, after a mutual decision. The time we shared will always be cherished. There's only love & support for each other in whatever we decide to do in life. I would request you to please respect our privacy and don’t speculate things."

THE REASON BEHIND THEIR SEPARATION

Puneesh also shared his perspective on the breakup with a leading entertainment portal. He revealed that the decision was not fueled by any specific reason but rather the result of practical considerations.

Bandgee is pursuing her career in Mumbai, while Puneesh's business and aging parents require him to stay in Delhi. With the challenges of a long-distance relationship becoming apparent, they came to the realization that parting ways was the best option.

Bandgee and Puneesh's love story had captured the attention of millions during their time in the Bigg Boss house, where they first met and fell for each other.

Their romance continued to flourish even after the show's conclusion, as they committed to a live-in relationship.

In 2018, Bandgee spoke about their relationship, dismissing rumors of it being a publicity stunt. She had mentioned that they were taking their time to understand each other better and exploring the idea of taking their relationship to the next level.

