Bigg Boss OTT 2: Know Who Is The Highest-Paid Contestant

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
Bigg Boss holds the history of paying huge fee to its contestants and this season is no different.
Here's the reported salary of contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2-
As per reportsfrom several sources, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insan charges Rs. 30K per episode.
On the other hand, Jad Hadid is said to have charged Rs. 40 K per day for Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Pishachini actress Jiya Shankar reportedly receives a pay cheque of 3 Lakhs per week.
Pooja Bhatt is the highest paid contestant with Rs. 3.1 Lakh per week and 45 K per day salary.
As she comes from B-town, many feel that her remuneration is very less than what was expected.
