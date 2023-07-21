BTS' Jungkook Speaks On The Band's Reunion Post Military Service

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has been in the spotlight lately due to his solo debut track 'SEVEN' featuring rapper Latto and actress Han So-hee. The agency describes the music video as an invigorating summer song, and it's topping sales charts.
BTS members Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the South Korean military, while Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook will soon begin their enlistments after finishing their ongoing projects.
Jungkook recently shared his thoughts on BTS reuniting in 20255.
He expressed excitement about the team's growth through individual solo projects,
He feels this will lead to a more powerful synergy when they reunite as a group.
During a live session on Weverse, Jungkook revealed the challenges he faced while singing due to a cold, but he confidently sang his new song and a special cover of Oasis' 'Let There Be Love.'
The 'SEVEN' singer is also working on an upcoming album, though he admits he doesn't have a clear sense of its progress.
Notably, Jungkook previously recorded 'Stay Alive' and collaborated with Charlie Puth on 'Left and Right,' showcasing his versatility.
Additionally, he contributed to the FIFA World Cup with the track 'Dreamers,' further establishing his presence in the music industry.
Fans are eagerly anticipating Jungkook's future endeavors and the eventual reunion of BTS, where their growth and individual experiences will pave the way for a remarkable team comeback.
